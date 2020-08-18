South Africa: Trio Appears in Court for Illegal Possession of Explosives

press release

Odettet Victor (31), Joseph Mboweni (37) and David Mhlongo (40) made a brief appearance in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 August 2020 in connection with illegal possession of explosives.

The accused's court appearance came after their apprehension during a stop and search operation by Marikana police on Friday, 14 August 2020. According to information at our disposal, police were conducting a stop and search operation when they stopped a white Mercedes Benz C180 at about 18:30 along the RPM road for a search. During the search of the vehicle and three occupants including a woman, the police found six expogel V8 blasting cartridges and one shock tube assembly.

The trio which hails from Tembisa in Gauteng Province, will reappear in court on Monday, 24 August 2020, for formal bail application.

The Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2 Commissioner, Major General Arthur Adams applauded the members for their vigilance which resulted in the arrest and removal of the explosives from the wrong hands.