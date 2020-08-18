South Africa: Repeating a Slogan Over and Again Does Not Make It True

opinion

You can repeat claims of neo-liberalism as much as you like, that would not bring it into being. As much as real competence only comes with extensive practice, truth does not emerge from repeating falsehoods or convenient fictions.

There's a terrible tedium in commentaries and opinion pieces by politicians and purveyors of grand capitalist conspiracies about neo-liberalism. Much of their blather is either unsupported by evidence, or really just utterly lacking in cogitation. This is not to suggest, as Paul Krugman once did "in praise of cheap labour," that if everyone thought long and hard enough we would all agree with him. It's simply to say that when you state a theory, or postulate something, it often helps to weigh it up against evidence, or test its logical coherence. Or, if you have run out of ideas, it's rather disingenuous to rehash rhetoric and bumper-sticker philosophies, and present them as eternal truths - as a means, especially, to hide your own shortcomings.

One such claim is that between 1996 and 2009, South Africa was dominated by neo-liberalism. This is one of those claims for which no evidence to the contrary would convince the claimants otherwise, because then they will have...