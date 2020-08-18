South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Maartenshoop SAPS

press release

All communities serviced by the Martenshoop Police Station are advised that the Community Service Centre of the station has been temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Shaga Primary School in Martenshoop.

To access services, the community can call 072 049 0682 or the Station commander Captain Abraham Lubisi at 082 448 9996.

The telephone lines at Martenshoop Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.