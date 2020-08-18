Tanzania: CCM Issues Fresh Orders to Its Aspirants Ahead of NEC's Nod

Dar es Salaam — CCM has instructed the party's aspirants for parliamentary and special seats in the Mainland to stay in their respective constituencies and wait for the National Executive Council (NEC) nomination decisions slated for August 20.

However, the instruction will not affect aspirants for membership in the House of Representative and councillorship for Zanzibar because the nomination and campaign schedules for Zanzibar and the Mainland are different.

The CCM secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ally, issued directives in Dodoma shortly before the commencement of the CCM's secretariat meeting.

Yesterday, Dr Ally told journalists that the announcement means that the appointed cadres would be required to collect nomination forms from the National Electoral Commission (NEC)ready for nomination processes immediately after a list of candidates is released.

"They will be required to fill documents and secure guarantors before returning them on August 25 for nomination," he told journalists.

The former University of Dar es Salaam lecturer said majority of the approved candidates have qualities that reflect the party's credentials. He named some qualifications that would be used in choosing its candidates that have been indicated in the CCM constitution and nomination regulations as integrity, hardworking, braveness, patriotism responsiveness and discipline to decisions and instructions of party meetings.

"We had over 10,000 aspirants during this year's elections processes from which the party will get its best leaders," he said.

According to him, having a large number of leadership aspirants was an indication that the ruling party had a distinguishing leadership treasury.

He said transparency started when nominating presidential candidates who would be displayed in parliamentary seats and councillorship whose nomination was being finalised yesterday at regional levels. According to him, yesterday's meeting of the secretariat was responsible to prepare documents and analyse reports received from district and regional meetings for candidates vying for parliamentary and special seats.

"The secretariat will analyse proposals of the district and regional meetings. The meeting is not responsible for endorsement of candidates. Names of the candidates approved for the two positions will be known on August 20 after the party's NEC meeting," he said. Chadema unveiled its candidates for parliamentary and special seats first, followed by ACT-Wazalendo and NCCR-Mageuzi.