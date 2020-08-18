Liberia: Release of Notorious Armed Robber At Center of Killing in Diggsville Resurrects Major Post-War Dilemma for Liberia

editorial

VAFODAY KAMARA, a community watch team leader in the Diggsville community was knocked down and killed in cold blood last weekend by Kesseley Mulbah, Alias Kezo, the notorious armed robber, who for months now have been terrorizing communities across Monrovia.

HAD JUSTICE NOT TURNED a blind eye and allowed Kezo to walk out of the Monrovia Central Prison last May, perhaps, Kamara would have been alive today - and not laying six-feet under.

THE ANTI-ROBBERY Unit of the Liberia National Police has arrested Kezo for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident in the Diggsville Community last Friday.

ACCORDING TO POLICE, Kezo and his accomplices, driving a silver RAV4 jeep, which was reported stolen in March 2020, were trying to flee the scene when they were apprehended.

POLICE SPOKESMAN Moses Carter said last Friday that "On March 2, 2020, suspect Mulbah, alias, Kezoand his team attacked the brother of victim, Facia L. McCauley in the Baptist Seminary Community and made away with the Silver RAV-4 Jeep and has since been using said jeep to commit armed robbery."

ACCORDING TO POLICE, while the Anti-Robbery Unit was in pursuit of the alleged armed robbers, suspect Mulbah allegedly exchanged fire with the police which resulted to him (Kesseley Mulbah) sustaining bullet wound in the leg.

KEZO IS CURRENTLY admitted at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center where the bullet wound is being nursed under the watch of the police.

AS USUAL, AUTHORITIES are saying that the suspect will face the full weight of the law. But why should anyone take anything coming out of the authorities seriously, especially after the same authorities played a major role in allowing Kezo back on the streets.

LAST MAY, Kezo was mysteriously released from the Monrovia Central Prison, reportedly on the orders of Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

ACCORDING TO COURT records, which was later confirmed by the Assistant Minister for Bureau of correction and Rehabilitation, at the Ministry of Justice, Eddie Tarawale's, a Writ issued by Criminal Court' D' Judge Sikajipo A. Wollo dated March 11, 2019 was submitted to the Justice Ministry ordered the release of Mr. Mulbah. "You are hereby commanded to release the living body of Kesselly Mulbah to be identified of the city of Monrovia charged with the offense of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy who has been charged by due process," the writ said.

TALK SHOW HOST Henry Costa had speculated for weeks last year, that Assistant Minister Talewale had set Kezo free on the order of Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee. However, at the time, the Correction Bureau chief told a news conference, that the Ministry of Justice would never release anyone without court order, adding that they are working with the mandate of the court and that he could not free any defendant on his own, which may be contrary to the law.

AT THE TIME, the assistant minister explained that before entering and releasing of inmates at prison centers, there must be a commitment from the court what power he has to disobey court order. The minister added that Kesselly Mulbah spent eight months at the Monrovia Central prison on the charges of Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION is, on whose order was a notorious armed robber released? Scores of Liberians are languishing in jail at the MCP without trial or access to one, for petty crimes and minor offenses.

ABRAHAM DILLON, brother of Senator Abraham Darius Dillon(Liberty Party, Montserrado) spent months in prison on a controversial murder charge after he tried to defend himself after coming under attack by a suspected armed robber.

THE NUMBER of rape cases are piling up by the day with no sign of drastic plans in place to deal with the rising cases of stolen adolescence, slowly robbing Liberia's of its next generation of leaders.

FROM DAY ONE, the George Weah-led government has shown a lackluster effort toward rape, despite project the image and persona of a "Feminist-in-Chief".

THE CASE of Varney Jarsey, 32, former President of the Liberia National Student Union, who was charged on November 19, 2016 by the women and children protection section of the Liberia National Police for statutory rape, says it all.

ACCORDING TO THE Police Charge sheet, Jarsey, 30, was arrested and charged following a complaint levied against him by Woyonwon in which he alleged that that his daughter, age 15, explained to him that she was abused by the suspect. The victim whose name is withheld revealed that the suspect sent her to buy bread, she took it to him, but he told her to take the bread to his room where he was.

IN APRIL 2018, JARSEY was released on bail on bail by Presiding Judge Serena Garlawolo of Criminal Court "E", following a ruling in a motion filed by Jarsey's lawyer, Cllr. Arthur Johnson, citing his deteriorating health status while in prison.

SINCE JARSEY'S RELEASE, he has been an active presence on social media and the victim never got the chance to face him in a court of law.

At JFK, when he's discharged we will go through the probe. We do our best to investigate and bring suspects to book but when suspects go to court it is under the jurisdiction of the court - and no longer under our jurisdiction.

