Liberia: U.S. Embassy's Grant Helps Bring Covid-19 Survivors' Stories to Light

Monrovia — A grant support from the United States Embassy near Monrovia is helping to spotlight Covid-19 survivors' stories, which are being aired in a one-hour radio and online program.

The official launching took place virtually via zoom on Wednesday, August 12.

The program dubbed "Survivors Spotlight", is a one-hour radio and online program that aims to air the stories of COVID-19 survivors in order to raise awareness, erase fear and stigmatization, reduce denial, supply advice and information, and encourage the public to get tested after observing symptoms of COVID-19 and seek early treatment when tested positive.

The project is being implemented by three alumni of the United States Exchange Program (YALI RLC Cohort - 6 and the Mandela Washington Fellowship). The launch brought together prominent entities and individuals including the US Embassy in Monrovia, Ministry of Health (MOH)/National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Centers for Disease Control (CDC)-Liberia, ECOWAS, USAID-Liberia, YALI RLC Alumni - Liberia, and several COVID-19 survivors.

Ms. Gertrude D. Toezay, Mssrs. Sunnie Antonio Marcar, Jr. and Amb. Emmett K-Max Paye, the three alumni of the United States Exchange Program, are the brains behind the project.

The program will be aired on Truth FM 96.1 and hosted by J. Korvah Beyan. The project is expected to last for four months and would be aired every Saturday, beginning August 15.

Making remarks, Ms. Sujoya Roy, Acting Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, congratulated the "Survivors' Spotlight' team and stated that the project is an ingenious one and hopeful that it will have a very far-reaching impact. "The approach of interviewing men and women of all ages and stages and regional and social, economic and educational backgrounds and learning about their plight will be both interesting to do and valuable for the public. Personal and honest interviews with survivals cannot only sensitize the public to risks and dangers of the COVID virus, but also can provide opportunities to convey important cautionary messages that we believe can change behaviors, which can also help limit the spread of the virus."

Mr. Thomas K. Nagbe, Public Health Specialist at NPHIL stated that the project is unique and timely because it will continue to enhance their risk communications and prevention messages, and further strengthen the entire response at the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Desmond Williams, Director for the Center for Disease Control - Liberia mentioned that though there are improvements in the COVID-19 picture in Liberia after the first 150 days; he encouraged participants to sustain the momentum of fighting the virus.

Jessica Healey, Director at USAID Health Development Office stated that the project is impactful and will erase the many misconceptions surrounding the COVID-19 and respond to global and national questions. She encouraged the project team to use the program to carry out regular awareness and preventive messages.

Also, Mr. Varney T. Wilson, president of YALI RLC Alumni chapter in Liberia, expressed happiness that US Department States Exchange alumni are taking the lead in combating the spread of Covid-19 in Liberia.

Mr. Jackson David and Miss. Kormassa G. Vankpanah, who are COVID-19 survivors, applauded Survivors' Spotlight team for the opportunity afforded them to share their stories which they believe will eradicate fear, denials, and encourage anyone contracting the virus to seek early treatment.

Meanwhile, the first edition of Survivors' Spotlight was held on Saturday, August 15, with two survivors -- Mr. Jackson David and Miss Kormassa G. Vankpanah. Jackson stated that he had no idea of how he contracted the virus but started to experience symptoms at the end of March 2020 after he returned to Liberia from Thailand in late February. He voluntarily got tested at the SKD Sports Complex and came positive. Unlike many others, he reported himself at the 14 Military Hospital, which is now being used as the Covid-19 Treatment Center.

"Life In Isolation Is Boring; you have to be physically and mentally ready to fast track your recovery,"

Jackson stated that he spent exactly 14 days at the treatment center and additional 17 days in the Prevention Observation Center (POC).

According to him, stigmas and fear from people in his community are major challenges; adding: "Some people believe that I still have the virus while others do not want to be bothered."

For Ms. Vankpanah, who resides in the DuPort Road Community, stated that she may have contracted the virus while creating awareness in her community. "Though I was creating awareness, I wish I had known better in protecting myself properly so I could not have contracted the virus." Lucky for her, after she was declared negative of COVID-19 and returned home, her community, friends and families have not discriminated against her. She dispelled rumors that people are wrongly treated at the 14 Military Hospital and encouraged Liberians to get tested when they feel symptoms of COVID-19. She and Jackson praised the caregivers at the hospital. Both stated that they were treated with respect and were provided the necessary supports.

They encouraged Liberians to stop the denials.

