Liberia's Representative On Climate Change Calls for Peaceful Co-Existence Among Liberians Ahead of Mid-Term Senatorial Election

Monrovia — Ahead of the ensuing mid-term senatorial election in the country, Liberia's Representative to the Economic, Social and Corporate Forum of the United States on Climate Change, Arthur Becker, has stressed the need for citizens to peacefully co-exist and embrace one another for the betterment of the nation.

Mr. Becker is also an Environmental Specialist at the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

The mid-term senatorial election is expected to take place on December 8, 2020, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Mr. Becker noted that as the campaign period for the senatorial election approaches, citizens should promote a peaceful electioneering process in an effort to show to the world that Liberia is trending on the right trajectory.

He made these comments at a program marking the celebration of the 23rd anniversary celebration of the Good Guys incorporated held on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia.

He stated that any threat to the peaceful conduct of the senatorial election would jeopardize gains made in Liberia so far.

Mr. Becker further cautioned that regardless of tribes and political affiliations, Liberians should promote the culture of peace and non-violence in the ensuing December Mid-term Senatorial elections.

"Few months from now, Liberia will be having a historic, fundamental and political journey to shift the destiny of one Liberia. What we will be involved with, might reverse the gains made as a country and People if we do not play our cards well".

"If we do ensure that we promote peaceful and non-violent electioneering processes, we will be cultivating the culture of showing to Liberians and the world that a country once hit by 14years of civil war is now on the right trajectory".

Mr. Becker maintained that Liberians are the custodians of the country's peace and stability, and as such, self-interest and political affiliation must not supersede the interest of sustaining peace and stability in Liberia.

He noted that the common good of the country must be prioritized by all citizens.

He added that Liberians must ensure that their differences are coordinated into positive gains to promote the country's lasting peace and democracy.

Mr. Becker indicated that Liberia, as the oldest country in Africa with a small population, comprises of potential citizens with vision and potential that cannot be buried under the shadow of self-interest.

He urged young people to desist from castigating their leaders and help promote the elements of social change in the Liberian society.

He added that youths, who are considered as the future leaders of the country, must serve as a catalyst of change to ensure that Liberia is placed on the path of lasting peace and stability.

At the same time, Mr. Becker has extolled the Good Guys Incorporated for their engagement into positive initiatives over the years.

He used the occasion to urge executives and members of the group to take a stance in promoting the culture of peace in Liberia.