Liberia: Over 400 Students At Tubman High School and G.W. Gibson Receive Donation of Face Shields From the Bethel World Outreach Ministries International

Monrovia — Twelfth grade students throughout the nation had their first day of the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examinations Monday. Over 400 students at both Tubman High School on 12th Street and G.W. Gibson on Capitol Bypass received the first of a county wide donation of face shields from the Bethel World Outreach Ministries International headquartered in Maryland USA, headed by Bishop Darlingston Johnson of Careysburg, Liberia.

The gesture is to provide an alternate to face masks which tend to inhibit breathing. The Inscription across the shields reads, 'Faith Conquers Fear,' a reference to a fourteen-day devotional series Bishop Johnson recently completed online on the biblical approach to survival during this pandemic.

High School students will be in their classrooms with social distancing precautions enforced but are still required to wear facial protection during the month-long examination period.

Shield distribution to other public High Schools will continue throughout the week and hard copies of the Bishop's devotional will be available to students at the conclusion of their examination period. G. W. Gibson Principal Moses Karnga said the gesture was both purposeful and practical.