Liberia: Eight Men, One Woman So Far Gearing Up for the Senatorial Seat in Margibi County As Fpa Delves Into the Strengths, Weaknesses of the Aspirants

analysis

Margibi County — Since the National Elections Commission (NEC) announced December 8 as the date for the Special Senatorial elections in Liberia, the political atmosphere in Margibi County has received fresh vigor. Expectedly, the timetable released by NEC has triggered a flurry of activities in the political arena with likely contenders keenly showing interest to contest the Senate race.

It is going to be a very tough battle in the county. And from all indications, even the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change is not in a position to boast that it is capable of freely attaining victory in that election.

The reason for the assertion is simply because the major contenders have their strengths and weaknesses and the combination of these factors will surely exert telling consequences on the outcome of the election.

Considering what is at stake and the power game that would characterize the election, political pundits are already analyzing that the election would not only be a very stiff competition, and it would be heated and definitely going to be tension-soaked. In all, it is going to be as never seen before in the political history of the 36-year-old county, because of the dynamics that come with it.

The aspirants are: Incumbent Senator Oscar A. Cooper, Ivar K. Jones, lawmaker of Margibi County's electoral District Two, Emmanuel Gonquoi, Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL), former House Speaker Emmanuel J. Nuquay of the People Unification Party, Ben A. Fofana of Margibi's fourth district, Mulbah Jackollie, former principal of Booker Washington Institute, Revered Alexander B. Collins, a citizen of Margibi County resident in the United States of America, Princess Macaulay, an entrepreneur and Gabriel Bedell, also an entrepreneur.

FrontPage Africa's reporter Yawah Y. Jaivey examines the strengths and weaknesses of those jostling to become senator of Margibi County:

Emmanuel Gonquoi

Gonquoi hasn't concealed his ambition to contest the Senate race in Margibi County. He has been consulting quietly and widely in respect to his Senate ambition, while his foot soldiers have continued to market him in districts across the county. Gonquoi, in his late 30s, has age on his side at a time the clamor for a young person to become senator of the county is rife. He believes he enjoys the support of residents of lower Margibi County, which might be pivotal to the success of his aspiration. Gonquoi's quest to wave his salary when elected senator of the county appears to be playing in his favor.

Weaknesses: He comes from the minority tribe (Mano) in the county, which is seen as a minus for him. Also, his desire to break away from the opposition Collaborating Political Party (CPP) could be a dent for him particularly in a county seen as a strong base of the opposition Unity Party. Many partisans of the UP feel if he had aligned himself with the party it would have been an added advantage for him.

Another factor is his he doesn't have cash to execute his ambition.

James Emmanuel Nuquay

The former House Speaker is making a return to politics after his loss when he contested as vice standard bearer to the standard bearer of Unity Party, Joseph Boakai during the 2017 presidential elections. Before that election, Nuquay served as two-time representative of District Five in Margibi County.

In earnest, Nuquay's emergence to contest the race in the county continues to cause ripples and is sending jitters down the spines of some contenders. He has been pressured by his loyalists to contest the election as evidence by the numerous endorsements from stakeholders of the county he continues to receive.

Nuquay, who hails from Upper Margibi, is expected to garner number of votes in that part of the county because of the development he carried out there during his 12 years stint as lawmaker. Also, Nuquay has a deep pocket to execute his ambition in a county where voters vote for candidates with cash over credentials.

political fame that was diminished in the 2017 General and Presidential Elections seems to be rejuvenating since he uttered his desire to return to the National Legislature in the December 8 midterm senatorial elections due to the enormous endorsements he is receiving from various groupings from across the county. Though these endorsements cannot be clearly seem as a catalyst for his election

Rating: A leading contender

Weaknesses: Nuquay's veiled threat in 2017 against residents of the county who were against his vice presidential bid is still seen as a major obstacle for ambition. "People are coming and they want our job, but it is not our business to give them our job. We will never ever do that. This is birth right. "They come with a lot of rudeness, but there is one thing that we have said, which I want to reiterate, is that let them bear in mind that whether it takes one, two, three or 10 years they will pay the price for their rudeness. I said this and I will say it consistently because I will do it no matter heavens open". "Now is the time for these job seekers to exhibit their rudeness, but after October 11 going forward, will be my time. October 11 would be the day right after the election and would be my time!" Nuquay stated during the 2017 elections. Political pundits attributed Nuquay's Unity Party's dismal performance in 2017 to this statement. It is because of such statement that some residents of Margibi see Nuquay as being vindictive and unforgiving.

He openly fought some stakeholders in the county during his stint as lawmaker. He has a long-standing feud with some lawmakers of the county - noticeably Representative Ben Fofana and Clarence Gahr. Some residents in the county believed it is because of the longstanding rift between Fofana and Nuquay that is giving rise to Fofana to contest. Fofana is reported to have campaigned against Unity Party in 2017 despite being of Unity Party, a move that caused the party to lose the county to the Coalition for Democratic Change.

How Nuquay addresses such concern remains to be seen as his failure to do so, according to political observers, could come back to haunt him again.

Ben A. Fofana

Fofana is one Margibi County lawmaker whose popularity cuts across the county. His was the only sitting lawmakers in Margibi County in 2017 presidential and legislative election who retained his seat. This entry into the Senate race continues to gather support, especially in District Four. Over the years, he has built a strong relationship with religious leaders of his district, a factor that is expected to play in his favor. Fofana also banks his faith in the huge supports be continues to receive from women groups, market women, many of whom are beneficiaries of his Village Saving Loan scheme in the district.

Fofana could contest as the candidate of the Collaborating Political Party, a move that could garner support for him because of the strong support base of the opposition Unity Party in the county.

Rating: one of the l

Weakness: As a sitting lawmaker, Fofana faces huge task of convincing residents of the county as many have begun branding him "greedy" because of his bid.

Princess S. Macaulay

Madam Princess S. Macaulay is the only female to publically declare her intention for the senate seat of Margibi County. Madam Macaulay who defected from the Coalition for Democratic Change to push own agenda of recent has taken on to social media to solicit support for women candidacy: "Help make Liberia great again by supporting the female candidates in the race together we are stronger, the only female among the men in Margibi County". She had been reaching out to women groupings in the county in a bid to get women solidarity support.

Rating: Not a contender

Weakness: Women solidarity could play in Madam Macaulay favor but she may not have the resources to compete in an electioneering process that appears to be tense and expensive considering the rivalry between the Ruling CDC and the CPP.

Ivar K. Jones

Representative Ivar K. Jones of Margibi County electoral district number two has made some considerable gains in a relatively short period of time with his popular 50% salary wavier to his district for the purpose of development. Through his 50% salary wavier his office in consultation with the district development council constructed for the first time a modern district office. Rep. Jones is being credited for utilizing a China's Union Social Development Fund to construct a concrete footpath bridge between Smell No Taste (SMT) and Dolo Town. Rep. Jones' advocacy for government to give eminent land ownership to residents of Unification City in the vicinity of the Roberts International Airport which is showing a semblance of success could be a factor to swing votes for him on December 8. Rep. Jones financial stability couple with his selection by the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is expected that he will run a very elaborate and expensive campaign.

Rating: A contender

Weaknesses: He doesn't seem to enjoy massive support from other districts in the county apart from District Two. The fact that he hails from the lower side of the county where Senator Jim W. Tornonlah hails from is a major minus for his ambition

Oscar Cooper:

One of the biggest factors in Cooper's favor is the incumbency factor. Cooper is believed to have laid the foundation for the development of the county, by embarking on infrastructural and human development in the last nine years. Cooper says he is contesting on the basis of his achievements

Senator Oscar Cooper is being perceived as one of the best senators in the history of the 36-year-old county by the intellectual class owing to his boldness and critical deportment on national issues especially on bad governance at the Liberian Senate since his ascendancy. Senator Cooper has won admiration from critical thinkers who understand the functions of a Legislator. If the election was on the basic of merit, Senator Cooper could be overwhelmingly re-elected.

Rating: A contender

Weaknesses: One of the factors that may mar Cooper's re-election chances is his perceived lack of broad-based support among the people. Compared to other aspirants, Cooper is not a grassroots politician and doesn't have the kind of political structures that are needed in an election like this one. Besides, many of the stakeholders in the county seem not to be happy with him because he has abolished the money-sharing syndrome that was the norm before he became senator.

In spite of Cooper's enthusiasms to lay solid foundation for the development of the county, his opponents say he has embarked on too many projects at the same time and many of them are still uncompleted.

Alexander B. Collins

Rev. Alexander B. Collins, a US-based Liberian, is looking forward to translating his effort that triggered the establishment of Sister City Relationship amongst two Cities of Margibi County and two US Cities into votes for the Liberian Senate. Rev. Collins' New Horizons Resource, a Minnesota nonprofit organization initiated and led the establishment of two Sister City Relationship-Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-Kakata, Margibi County and Isanit City, Minnesota-Unification City, Margibi County. The Successful establish ment of these two sister city relationships has enhanced travels and exchanges amongst all four cities involved and has allowed the US Cities to send police vehicle, accessories and medical supplies. Rev. Collins is hopeful that his strong relationship with the religious leaders, especially pastors of Margibi County could help propel him to the Liberian Senate.

Rating: Contender to watch

Weaknesses: Rev. Alexander B. Collins is not a believer of money politics in a county where voters are after money rather than the credentials of candidates. He at the sametime faces the challenge of tracing his root in the county.

Mulbah Jackollie

Mulbah Jackollie, former Principal Booker Washington Institute (BWI), who is making his debut participation in politics, is believed to have a huge support among faculty members and formers students of BWI who crossed his paths for decades while serving the institution. Mr. Jackollie who has not hidden his ambition of representing the people of Margibi County commands support from farmers in the upper parts of the County owning to his support to them in rice production for sustainable and self-reliance.

Rating: An aspirant to watch

Weaknesses: Mulbah Jackollie doesn't have a well structure campaign team to articulate his message. Moreover, Mr. Jackollie's do not have the resources to sell his ambition. One factor that could play against Mr. Jackollie is his dismissal from BWI by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for his 'inability to properly manage the affairs of the school'.

Gabriel G. Bedell, Jr.

His first attempt in politics was in 2014 when he contested the Special Senatorial election. During that election, he amassed 349 votes amounting to 1.3 per cent of the total tallied votes. However, he is back with a bang and he has demonstrated that he is not going to be stampeded out of the senatorial race.

Bedell has a strong relationship with the grassroots and is highly accessible. Bedell is hopeful that with his relationship with the commoners, fortune could this time follow him.

Rating: Not a contender

Weakness: His greatest weakness is money.