Liberia: Grand Gedeans Atone for Rowdy Zwedru Residents Who Attacked Cummings, Kolubah

Monrovia — Sons and daughters of Grand Gedeh County, through the Dehkontee Artists Theatre, INC (DATI) Kukatonon Peace Project, Tuesday, August 11, paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) and Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings to atone for the behavior of rowdy residents of Zwedru, who attacked him and his entourage nearly two weeks ago.

On Thursday, July 30, Mr. Cummings and his entourage, including Montserrado County's District #10 Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, were attacked in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh by a group people claiming to be supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The rowdy residents of Zwedru had demanded that Rep. Kolubah leave the county.

Those Grand Gedeans went amok, according to them in reprisal to Rep. Kolubah's constant verbal attacks, including vulgar languages, against President George Manneh Weah.

The ANC Political Leader and others had made a stop in the county after visiting other counties in the region where they had gone to celebrate Liberia's 173rd Independence anniversary on July 26.

As part of their schedules, the CPP Chairman said they decided to stop over in Zwedru to meet with the CPP leaders and members in Grand Gedeh County when the crowd barricaded the guest house hosting them and began throwing stones.

The incident was followed by widespread condemnations from the public, including Grand Gedeh County's Legislative Caucus. The caucus had termed the incident as "embarrassing and unfortunate, one that has painted a negative picture of the peace-loving people of Grand Gedeh County."

Also, another prominent figure of the county, Samuel K. Doe, Jr, son of the late President Samuel K. Doe, described those rowdy people's behavior "totally disgraceful."

Consequently, DATI, which has been around for more than 40 decades decided to make amends on behalf of those violent protesters and appeal to Mr. Cummings and Rep. Kolubah, who was also in the meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf DATI, Mr. Hillaryson N. Soe, Jr., DATI's Regional Director, condemned the violent act against the CPP Chairman, Rep. Kolubah and others.

Soe used the occasion to apologize for the "embarrassing situation", stressing that Grand Gedeans are peaceful people.

His group presented the traditional kola-nut and pepper, powder and a sheep symbolizing peace and hospitality of the county's people.

"Rep. Kolubah is regarded as a son of the county. He is married to one of daughters; he is our son-in-law; he should always go to the land of his wife," he said.

Responding, Mr. Cummings appreciated the group for reaching out to him and Rep. Kolubah in the spirit of maintaining the peace. Mr. Cummings emphasized that he doesn't attribute such unfortunate act to the peaceful people of Grand Gedeh. The ANC's Political Leader maintained that the fracas was orchestrated by Mr. Kai Farley, the Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County and few others.

Mr. Cumming disclosed that he's planning another trip for Grand Gedeh, soon. He expressed his optimism that the people Grand Gedeans will democratically help in making President Weah a one-term President.