Liberia: Baby in Critical Condition Following Crash Involving Development Team Returning From Dedicating President's Housing Project

Waka Town — A development team returning from the dedication of President George Manneh Weah's housing project in Grand Kru County, was involved in a fatal accident in Waka Town, near Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Eyewitnesses say at least three persons have been reported dead including a woman whose infant is listed critical.

The accident took place around 5:30 Sunday reportedly caused by bad road conditions which forced the white 2020 Hilux pickup truck to drift off the road.

Mr. Emmanuel Kollie, Chief Engineer for the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) is reportedly unharmed.

The housing project which is said to be in its final stage, is aimed at providing shelter for less-fortunate residents in the President's hometown.

At least 50 units were recently dedicated from the project including two of Representative J. Fonati Koffa's school Project, said to be nearing completion.

The project strategically located in the Jrao statutory district housing units with two bedrooms, a living room, bathroom and two porches.

Engineers have broken down thatched houses marked for replacement by LACE to allow only beneficiary of Sasstown, Grand Kru County, to benefit from the Presidential Pro Poor Housing Units. The successor towns include Jekwikpo, Felorkri, Daryokpo, Kitea, Klaydia and Kunie. Norkwia, Sloyee and Wessah towns are the only towns in Sasstown, which are not included.

The Building Construction Company (BCC) was contracted to build 170 housing units in six of the nine towns in Sasstown while Mobel is due to construct 33, also in the six towns.