South Africa: Limpopo Hawks Arrest Three Alleged Automatic Teller Machine Bombers

17 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three suspects aged between 21 and 45 were arrested during a foiled ATM bombing in one of the banks at Jane Furse shopping complex. The suspects were arrested following a car chase in Middelburg after a tip-off that the gang was planning an attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team assisted by Tactical Response Team members received intelligence about a plot. The team kept the area under surveillance. Suddenly, there was an explosion sound coming from one of the banks at the shopping complex and a group of heavily armed suspects were spotted running away and the police gave chase.

Seeing that they were being chased, the suspects opened fire at the police and they retaliated. The team pursued the suspects until their gateway vehicle crashed into a wall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

The three suspects were arrested and the joint team managed to seize explosives, one firearm and a Toyoya Fortuner. One of the suspect is under police guard in hospital after sustaining injuries during the shootout.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects ambushed and held the security guards hostage at the shopping complex before blasting 5 ATMs with explosives. No money was taken during the act.

The two suspects will appear in the Jane Furse Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face charges relating to armed robbery, malicious damaged to property, possession of explosives and possession of a firearm.

The third suspect will be hauled to the same court once he has recuperated from his injuries.

We appeal to anyone with any information that can assist the investigation to contact Colonel Batseba Ratshefola on 071 481 3237, alternatively to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information via the SAPS MYSAPSAPP.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.