Kenya: Senator Lang'at Released After Dramatic Arrest in Embakasi

18 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

Police have released Bomet Senator Christopher Lang'at unconditionally following his arrest earlier on Monday alongside three other lawmakers.

Mr Lang'at was apprehended at his house in Nyayo Embakasi, Nairobi at around 11.30am after a night standoff and driven to Embakasi Police Station.

This followed a 12-hour standoff with officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who had camped outside his house in Nyayo Embakasi since Sunday evening.

The senator was freed after being questioned for about an hour on allegations of administering an oath on 200 youths to fight in Narok North.

He allegedly did so at Amalo River on August 12.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.