Kenya: Senator Lang'at Released After Dramatic Arrest in Embakasi

Police have released Bomet Senator Christopher Lang'at unconditionally following his arrest earlier on Monday alongside three other lawmakers.

Mr Lang'at was apprehended at his house in Nyayo Embakasi, Nairobi at around 11.30am after a night standoff and driven to Embakasi Police Station.

This followed a 12-hour standoff with officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who had camped outside his house in Nyayo Embakasi since Sunday evening.

The senator was freed after being questioned for about an hour on allegations of administering an oath on 200 youths to fight in Narok North.

He allegedly did so at Amalo River on August 12.