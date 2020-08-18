South Africa: North West Hawks Arrest Three Suspects for Illegal Mining Dealing in Gold and Money Laundering

17 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

North West — Three suspects aged between (32 ) and (50) were arrested on Monday during an intelligence driven operation in Khuma for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and money laundering.

The arrests stem from a yearlong investigation into the trade of illegal mining and dealing in gold in the Khuma area.

The evidence gathered thus far, suggests that the suspects are allegedly involved in elaborate clandestine mining activities which borders with a parallel illicit economy, high levels of violence and money laundering.

Seven houses were simultaneously stormed on Monday morning by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by members of Tactical Response Team, Northern Cape Detectives, the Kenneth Kaunda District Illegal Mining team and LCRC.

The simultaneous operation resulted in the seizure of R760 000 cash, a firearm, two Mercedes Benz sedans, Toyota double cab, Isuzu bakkie, mercury and gold refining paraphernalia.

All the suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. More arrests cannot be ruled out.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.