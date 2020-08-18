South Africa: North West Hawks Arrest Three Suspects for Illegal Mining Dealing in Gold and Money Laundering

press release

North West — Three suspects aged between (32 ) and (50) were arrested on Monday during an intelligence driven operation in Khuma for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and money laundering.

The arrests stem from a yearlong investigation into the trade of illegal mining and dealing in gold in the Khuma area.

The evidence gathered thus far, suggests that the suspects are allegedly involved in elaborate clandestine mining activities which borders with a parallel illicit economy, high levels of violence and money laundering.

Seven houses were simultaneously stormed on Monday morning by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by members of Tactical Response Team, Northern Cape Detectives, the Kenneth Kaunda District Illegal Mining team and LCRC.

The simultaneous operation resulted in the seizure of R760 000 cash, a firearm, two Mercedes Benz sedans, Toyota double cab, Isuzu bakkie, mercury and gold refining paraphernalia.

All the suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. More arrests cannot be ruled out.