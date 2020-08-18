Nigeria: Govt Mulls Reprisals Over Closure of Nigerians' Shops in Ghana

The Federal Government on Monday condemned the closure of the business premises belonging to Nigerians by the Ghanaian authorities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at a meeting with a delegation of the League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria led by its president, Jasper Emenike, who described the action as a xenophobic attack.

Onyeama said the government might consider retaliatory actions.

The minister said the government might drag Ghana to the Community Court of Justice of the ECOWAS if found to have breached the sub-region's Protocol of Free Movement of Peoples.

Onyeama: "We have the intention of calling our Charge' D Affairs in Ghana for consultation and again to get to the fact. We don't want to anticipate what our actions would be, but we'll consider all the options depending on the facts.

"Clearly, if it is contravening ECOWAS Protocol, then we'd have to look at solution including the ECOWAS Court as the final arbiter.

"We'll also consider the issue of reciprocity in terms of the concrete measures that will be applied. We're following the matter very closely and we want the matter to be addressed within the shortest possible time."