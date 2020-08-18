Nigeria: NERC Battles Billing Errors With Meters, Charges Installers

18 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has admitted that in spite of having installed meters, some electricity consumers still record billing errors and safety hazards that affect human life and property.

It also set compulsory registration fees between N10,000 and N1 million to certify Meter Service providers (MSP), including installers under its guidelines which had existed since 2013.

"Despite the existence of the guidelines, faulty metering installations still persist which results in billing errors as well as safety hazards with adverse effects on human life and property."

In a post on its website, NERC said the 'Guidelines for the Certification of Metering Service Providers (MSP) and Related Matters' was developed to ensure that only qualified persons are certified to perform the functions required of MSP in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The approval includes a curriculum for training meter installers by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN); all meter installers under MSP must provide evidence (certification) of training from NAPTIN or any other one approved by NERC starting August 1, 2020, the Commission noted.

Those installers will also be issued NERC Installer Certificate for renewal applications starting 9 days earlier.

"It is illegal for anyone to install meter and metering equipment in the NESI without the appropriate NERC Certificate," it warned.

According to the 29 page guideline, tagged NERC G - 0112, NERC will issue the certificate to meter manufacturers, vendors and installers valid for two years, and for importers with one year validity.

The guideline was developed and signed by former Chairman of NERC, Sam Amadi on July 3, 2013.

The fee for Individual corporate installers ranges from 10,000 registration fee to 60,000 among three installation categories.

The MSPs pay 10,000 as application fees and are obligated to pay thus: Vendor pays 750,000, manufacturer and importer pay 1m valid for 24 months and 12 month respectively.

