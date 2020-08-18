Tanzania: Road Project in Good Progress, Kigamboni Residents Assured

THE construction of a stretch of road, which connects Mwalimu Nyerere Bridge to Kigamboni Municipal Council, is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The assurance was made on Monday by the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama during her tour to inspect the progress of the project.

"The construction of the road is progressing well and we are confident this project, which is very crucial for Kigamboni residents, will be handed over at the end of this month," she noted.

On February 11, this year, President John Magufuli directed the ministry and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to revisit the contract on three segments of a road stretch near the bridge.

The project was initially estimated to cost 36bn/-, but president Magufuli issued a seven-day ultimatum for the responsible parties to revisit the contract and directed it not to use more than 21bn/-.

Ms Mhagama said Mwalimu Nyerere Bridge Project, which was constructed and run by NSSF, had been earning the country more than 1bn/- a month, thus exceeding the 800m/- target.

NSSF Board of Trustees Chairman Ali Idi Siwa said NSSF's responsibility was to ensure the project was completed on time and was of good standard as it was constructed using members' funds and it was the responsibility of the board and management to ensure national development goals were reached.

"I am grateful for the guidance of President Magufuli. We will continue implementing his directives for all Tanzanians to get better services," said Mr Siwa.

NSSF Director General Wiliam Erio said the completion of the road project was beneficial to NSSF as an investment as well as to Kigamboni residents since transport in the area would be more efficient and would open up socioeconomic opportunities.

A resident of Kigamboni, Mr Adiel Kaaya, said the fifth phase government under the leadership of President Magufuli, is doing well and Kigamboni residents are happy with the implementation of the road project.

Another resident, Mr Godfrey Kurumwa, said the road project was up to standard.

"We are happy that our transport woes will finally come to an end. We are grateful to the government for implementing this crucial project," he said.