Tanzania: Six Million Jobs Created in 5 Years

THE implementation of major projects in the past five years has led to the creation of at least 6,032,299 jobs in the country, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed yesterday.

Speaking during the meeting that brought together religious leaders, the Premier said the fifth-phase government has managed to create employment opportunities through development projects, and that the move has also helped to reduce poverty at both individual and national levels.

The prime minister asked the religious leaders to continue praying for the nation saying peace and stability are the basic pillars of development in any nation.

He mentioned the major projects as Julius Nyerere Hydropower, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), construction of hospitals, schools, water projects and many others.

"The government is grateful for the good job that you have been doing, you have enabled us to attain all these achievements through your prayers that lead to peace and stability in the country," said Mr Majaliwa.

He said the government is continuing with its strategies to fight unemployment by giving priority to locals while recruiting foreigners when there is shortage of experts in a given area.

Moreover, he said the government has made huge strides in the industrial sector by establishing 8,477 in the past five years. He said the new industries have created a total of 482,601 employments for the locals.

The Premier told the religious leaders that the government has been doing everything in its capacity to ensure there are opportunities in various areas so that wananchi could engage in economic activities.

He said in agriculture, the government has been supporting farmers with training, searching for profitable markets for agricultural produce as well as facilitating provision of loans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have been providing loans to youth, women and disabled through municipal councils, all these efforts aim at reducing the rate of unemployment by supporting wananchi to engage in economic activities," he noted.

On the effects of Covid-19, the Premier said religious leaders played a big role in encouraging the public to fight the scourge by engaging in prayers, taking all precautions and preaching the word of God.

However, the PM admitted that the scourge badly affected the tourism sector but assured the public that it is currently recovering with the increasing number of tourists.

"Tanzania is a safe place for tourists to come, we invite them from across the World, and so far, we are receiving a good number of them," he noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Dar es Salaam Regional Peace Committee, Sheikh Alhad Mussa Salum said President John Magufuli's decision to allow people to continue attending prayers helped the nation to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the religious leaders will always stand for peace and brotherhood and that they are not ready to see the country drowning in a pool of violence ahead of the October polls.

"We will always advocate for peace, security and unity, we will not allow anyone to cause violence in this country," he said.

The Peace Committee Secretary, Bishop Jackson Sosthenes said religious leaders would like to congratulate the Head of State for his good leadership and moving the nation to the middle income economy before 2025.