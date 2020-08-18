Tanzania: Yara to Help 83,000 Smallholder Farmers

YARA Tanzania, a subsidiary of Yara International ASA, seeks to help 83,000 smallholder farmers to get NPK fertiliser free of charge.

The firm's managing director, Mr Winston Odhiambo, told reporters yesterday that the donation had been made by Yara International ASA under its initiative known as Action Africa Initiative.

"About 12,500 metric tonnes of NPK fertiliser will be made available free of charge to smallholder maize farmers in the hope that they will apply the fertiliser during the ongoing

August-December growing season," Mr Odhiambo said.

He said the 16.5bn/- initiative was intended to boost maize and rice production and supply in line with Tanzania's food security programme.

According to him, the initiative sought to increase the use and proper application of fertiliser in the country as a whole. Proper and timely use of fertiliser by smallholders will increase their disposable incomes and savings will be invested in changing their lives.

He said Minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga was expected to be the guest of honour during the launch of the initiative.

The company has been working closely with the government and other stakeholders in transforming the sector. The company has a greater impact on the growth and development of the sector estimated to employ 80 per cent of the population.