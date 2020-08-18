Tanzania: Keep Off Greedy Politicians , Youth Warned

YOUTH have been advised to be cautious and never agree to be influenced by egocentric politicians to indulge in any form of violence as the country prepares for this year's poll.

Making the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Youth Agenda Committee Chairperson, Mr Rogers Fungo, during the launch of Tanzania Youth Manifesto for 2020-2025 further said: "It is important that youth take the lead in ensuring that they maintain peace, stability and respect principles of one another throughout the election period."

However, Mr Fungo tipped the youth to channel their energies into productive ventures other than violence to please self-seeking politicians.

He further said relevant authorities should continue working with various people to ensure that the elections would be free and fair, adding that everyone has the right to take part in the polls.

The manifesto was launched by a network of 13 youth-led civil society organizations (CSOs) dedicated to contributing to increased youth participation in the democratic process in Tanzania.

He said that the manifesto aims at sharpening Tanzanian youths in social, political, cultural, legal, technological and economic realms for the development of the country in 2020-2025 agenda.

That follows set priorities in education, health, employment, leadership and information access.

"Although youth consultations were sample-based, the manifesto represents a true picture of concerns, demands, aspirations and expectations of youth as gathered from all 30 administrative regions of Tanzania from 2,209 youth," Mr Fungo explained.

Commenting, Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability, Youth Development Officer, Mr Nassibu Mwaifunga said youth manifesto was crucial in triggering their access to various services and needs of young people.

"As this is an election year, it is important for young people to have an agenda that would help stimulate participatory and sustainable development," he noted.

The 13 organizations behind the creation of the manifesto are Tanzania Bora Initiative (TBI), Tanzania Youth Coalition (TYC), Tanzania Youth Vision Association (TYVA), United Nations Association (UNA), Restless Development, Youth Partnership Countrywide (YPC), Youth of United Nations Association of Tanzania (YUNA) and African Youth Transformation (AYT).