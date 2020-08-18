Tanzania: Dar Sees Epic Derby On Oct 18

18 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

DAR ES SALAAM giants Simba and Young Africans will meet on October 18th in their first derby of the 2020/21 Premier League whose kick off starts on September 6th this year.

This was unveiled yesterday by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo in a press briefing to announce the fixture of the next season.

Elaborating more about the derby, Kasongo said it has been placed at a good date as the country will be in hot campaigns for the general elections to be held in October.

"According to the fixture, our big match of the season will be on October 18th between Young Africans and Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam," Kasongo said.

He also said preparations for the Community Shield match pitting Simba and Namungo FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on August 29th are progressing well.

He however underscored that since FIFA and CAF official fixtures have not yet been released, they have taken into consideration about that such that when they (FIFA and CAF) name their fixtures, they should be able to include them without any problems.

"As the board, we have also improved on some of the articles which govern our league to make it competitive enough and the improved articles will be shared with sport stakeholders soon for them to be aware of such changes," he said.

Again, the TPLB boss narrated that they have agreed with the league's Television broadcasting right owners Azam TV to beam live as many matches as possible so as to give people a chance to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

"Some games will be played from 2:00 pm while others will be starting from 4:00 pm and even 8:00 pm in order to give them (Azam TV) enough time to broadcast the matches live to satisfy football fans.

"Due to this, Azam TV are now assessing on some of the league hosting venues about the possibilities to install flood lights for night games to be played," Kasongo noted.

Furthermore, Kasongo said the board's club licence committee will begin inspecting venue after venue to see if they have attained the requirements to host top flight league matches such that those stadiums which are unfit will not be used.

"We are aware that most venues have bad pitches that is why the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) pledged to upgrade those pitches which are not friendly enough to be used and we believe that they will successfully accomplish that," he said.

With the released fixture, Simba will begin their title defence away against debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on September 6th.

Other matches on the same day, Yanga will be at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam hosting Tanzania Prisons, Namungo will entertain Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi while Biashara United will be at Karume Stadium welcoming debutants Gwambina FC.

Also, new comers Dodoma FC will face Mwadui FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma as Mtibwa Sugar hosts Ruvu Shooting at CCM Gairo Stadium.

On Monday, three matches will be staged as KMC will host Mbeya City at Uhuru Stadium in the city, Kagera Sugar are pitted against JKT Tanzania at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera while the final match will see Azam entertaining Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.