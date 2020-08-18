Tanzania: Dar Sees Epic Derby On Oct 18

DAR ES SALAAM giants Simba and Young Africans will meet on October 18th in their first derby of the 2020/21 Premier League whose kick off starts on September 6th this year.

This was unveiled yesterday by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo in a press briefing to announce the fixture of the next season.

Elaborating more about the derby, Kasongo said it has been placed at a good date as the country will be in hot campaigns for the general elections to be held in October.

"According to the fixture, our big match of the season will be on October 18th between Young Africans and Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam," Kasongo said.

He also said preparations for the Community Shield match pitting Simba and Namungo FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on August 29th are progressing well.

He however underscored that since FIFA and CAF official fixtures have not yet been released, they have taken into consideration about that such that when they (FIFA and CAF) name their fixtures, they should be able to include them without any problems.

"As the board, we have also improved on some of the articles which govern our league to make it competitive enough and the improved articles will be shared with sport stakeholders soon for them to be aware of such changes," he said.

Again, the TPLB boss narrated that they have agreed with the league's Television broadcasting right owners Azam TV to beam live as many matches as possible so as to give people a chance to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some games will be played from 2:00 pm while others will be starting from 4:00 pm and even 8:00 pm in order to give them (Azam TV) enough time to broadcast the matches live to satisfy football fans.

"Due to this, Azam TV are now assessing on some of the league hosting venues about the possibilities to install flood lights for night games to be played," Kasongo noted.

Furthermore, Kasongo said the board's club licence committee will begin inspecting venue after venue to see if they have attained the requirements to host top flight league matches such that those stadiums which are unfit will not be used.

"We are aware that most venues have bad pitches that is why the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) pledged to upgrade those pitches which are not friendly enough to be used and we believe that they will successfully accomplish that," he said.

With the released fixture, Simba will begin their title defence away against debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on September 6th.

Other matches on the same day, Yanga will be at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam hosting Tanzania Prisons, Namungo will entertain Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi while Biashara United will be at Karume Stadium welcoming debutants Gwambina FC.

Also, new comers Dodoma FC will face Mwadui FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma as Mtibwa Sugar hosts Ruvu Shooting at CCM Gairo Stadium.

On Monday, three matches will be staged as KMC will host Mbeya City at Uhuru Stadium in the city, Kagera Sugar are pitted against JKT Tanzania at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera while the final match will see Azam entertaining Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex.