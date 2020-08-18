Seychelles: Foresters Crowned Seychelles Champions

18 August 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Foresters have been crowned the Seychelles Premier League champions for the first time after winning the 2019/20 championship.

They won their maiden league crown with 46 points as they dislodged last season's Cote D'Or who finished as runner up in a season which was halted for four months since March and only resumed in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic which brought sports to a standstill.

When the league returned, five of the 12 teams decided to stay away from the completion of the competition as the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) made it optional for teams to participate.

Foresters were in a strong position to win the league as they were at the peak of their game though they faced fierce challenge from the Islands' record league winner St Michel, which pulled out of the remainder of the league and left the door open for them to reach the summit.

Though Foresters had to win at least one of their three matches to guarantee themselves the league crown, they drew twice and lost to La Passe in a title decider at home.

However, they received a big favour from Lightstars who held La Passe to a 1-1 draw in their penultimate match to deny La Passe who had to settle for third position with 45 points just as Cote D'Or with the latter having superior goal advantage.

It was a moment of great joy for Foresters head coach Harold Hoareau who last season went close to winning the league with another club namely Red Star-Defence Forces before defeat to Lightstars on the penultimate day saw their hopes vanish into thin air.

"We have been consistent this season and were in top form before the break. Though we found it hard to wrap up the league, we knew we were the better team and we are happy to have finally won this title. I would like to thank all my players for believing in me.

"Now we look forward to the next obstacle as we aim to complete the League and Cup double which would be a fantastic achievement on a personal level and also for all my management team," an elated Hoareau told CAFOnline.com.

Foresters will be in action at the weekend when they meet Cote D'Or in the final of the SFF Cup to bring the curtains down on the Seychelles football season.

