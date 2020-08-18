Cameroon: Buea - Finalising Groundwork for Tournament

As skills in the tourism sector is being sharpen, hotels and sport facilities are already standing tall in the town ready for the competition.

As the countdown to Africa Nation Championship (CHAN) in January 2021, circulation has been eased in Buea to the two training grounds which are the Buea Town Green Stadium and Molyko Omnisport Stadium. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had tarred the road linking the Buea Town Green Stadium to the Buea Council Building in Bongo Square. Another

being eradicated in Buea. Information sheet from South West Regional Delegation of Housing and Urban Development indicated that the projects executed by EDGE Sarl Enterprise is estimated at FCFA 4 billion. That the two training grounds are already for use.

In the tourism sector, the Buea Mountain Hotel and Parliamentarian Flat Hotel have already fine-tuned the skills of their staff just waiting to receive guests. Managers of the two hotels said their facilities are home away from home. They have not only upgraded their structures and services but they can serve meal to guests from any part of Africa. In addition to the two State owned hotels others privately owned hotels have sprouted in Buea. Leisure centres like Mountain Cameroon, Reunification Monument, Bismarck Fountain, colonial buildings are rare sites with memories for visitors.

The Mayor of the municipality, David Mafani Namange, while speaking on a local radio of recently indicated that the Buea Council will step up it activities to give guests a hospitable welcome and stay in their city. At press time yesterday the Mayor was in a meeting with staff of the council looking into what they can do to better the town.