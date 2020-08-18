Cameroon: Yaounde Mfandena - Preparations Hot Up

Officials of the Yaounde City Council are working endlessly to ensure a beautiful football jamboree.

Four months from now Cameroon will host the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN). Ahead of the competition, preparations have reached high gear in the different cities and regions to ensure a beautiful feast. Authorities of the Yaounde City Council are working endlessly to meet set objectives. The Yaounde City Council had been preparing the city to host the competition in grand style. The activities include building of the CHAN village, cleaning of the streets and filling potholes. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic work was slowed down.

This notwithstanding, the Yaounde City Council is working on strategic areas in order to be ready to receive the different delegations. Ferdinand Didier Manga, Architect in the Department of Urban Planning at the Yaounde City Council said for now the City Council is working on the roads that link to the different venues to ensure that they are clean and free from potholes, garbage and also ensure that the frontage of buildings along the roads are clean. "That is the main mission that the City Council has as compared to the different stadiums, hotels that will host teams and referees and the road from the airport to the city," he said.

Apart from that the esplanade of the Yaounde City Council will host the CHAN village whereby the different delegations will show their cultural, traditional and touristic know-how. The annex building of the Yaounde City Council will host accreditation room for journalists and for all visitors who will be in Cameroon for the competition. "This is proof that the city of Yaounde is highly implicated in the organisation. Manga said the Yaounde City Council will ensure that most parts of the city will be electrified before the competition because most of the matches will be played late in the afternoon. This according to him will enable spectators to go back to their hotels and homes safely. He said the City Council intends to beautify the stretch of road from the Mesamedongo neigbourhood to the main entrance into Yaounde for the good of the inhabitants of the capital city.