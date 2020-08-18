Southern Africa: MDC Alliance Calls for SADC Intervention

18 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The MDC Alliance has called on the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to urgently intervene in resolving the country's political crisis.

In a statement, MDC Alliance secretary for International Relations, Gladys Hlatswayo said the MDC calls for genuine national dialogue through an agreed neutral facilitator.

"We reiterate that genuine inclusive national dialogue to agree on a comprehensive reform agenda and platform through an agreed neutral facilitator supported by SADC, the African Union and the International Community at large remains an only plausible route to extricate Zimbabwe out of its current state. We urge SADC to urgently intervene in Zimbabwe in line with the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security in order to maintain regional peace and security," said Hlatswayo

Her call comes in the wake of the just ended 40th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held virtually which she says omitted the Zimbabwean crisis.

"We note that the communique of the just ended 40th Ordinary summit of SADC heads of state and Government has omitted the deteriorating governance and legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe. Whereas the Communique has taken note of the security situations in some countries including Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, we urge regional leaders to equally pay attention to the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe," said Hlatswayo

She said under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has increased its crackdown on human rights defenders.

"Under the cover of COVID-19, the Government of Zimbabwe has intensified its crackdown on human rights defenders including journalists, lawyers, labour unions, civic society, the church and the opposition for exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

"In response to citizen discontent owing to grand state corruption and plummeting socio-economic standards, the political elite has abused state institutions to carry out systematic abductions, torture, extra judicial killings and unlawful arrests." she added

Hlatswayo said in the short period before and after the July 31 2020, during peaceful citizen protests they have recorded at least 146 cases of human rights violations against MDC Alliance members including 38 abductions.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.