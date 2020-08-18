Namibia: Nust Confirms Two New Covid-19 Cases

18 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Wilka Kayoko

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has confirmed that two more of its staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The university has now recorded six confirmed coronavirus infections to date.

One of the two staff members now confirmed to have contracted the virus works in the office of the registrar, while the other is attached to the Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences.

Nust's acting vice chancellor, Andrew Niikondo, said the two employees received their positive test results on 14 and 16 August respectively.

Staff at health faculty departments and the registrar's office have been isolated and the buildings disinfected.

All close contacts of the staff members who tested positive have also been requested to self-isolate for seven days and report any signs and symptoms of Covid-19, Niikondo said.

"No staff or student is allowed to frequent public places whilst in self-isolation or awaiting test results, unless doing so for medical purposes," Niikondo said.

He added that the self-isolation period would be regarded as special leave with pay, and that if a staff member or student violates the conditions of isolation, Nust reserves the right to institute disciplinary actions.

This provision also applies to anyone reporting a false case of Covid-19, the acting vice chancellor said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.