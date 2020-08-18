Namibia: Nust Confirms Two New Covid-19 Cases

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has confirmed that two more of its staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The university has now recorded six confirmed coronavirus infections to date.

One of the two staff members now confirmed to have contracted the virus works in the office of the registrar, while the other is attached to the Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences.

Nust's acting vice chancellor, Andrew Niikondo, said the two employees received their positive test results on 14 and 16 August respectively.

Staff at health faculty departments and the registrar's office have been isolated and the buildings disinfected.

All close contacts of the staff members who tested positive have also been requested to self-isolate for seven days and report any signs and symptoms of Covid-19, Niikondo said.

"No staff or student is allowed to frequent public places whilst in self-isolation or awaiting test results, unless doing so for medical purposes," Niikondo said.

He added that the self-isolation period would be regarded as special leave with pay, and that if a staff member or student violates the conditions of isolation, Nust reserves the right to institute disciplinary actions.

This provision also applies to anyone reporting a false case of Covid-19, the acting vice chancellor said.