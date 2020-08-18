Malawi: Salima Communities Get Potable Water After Decades

Salima — Member of Parliament for Salima North West Constituency, Enock Phale Monday commissioned six boreholes and handed them over to communities of Traditional Authority (TA) Khombedza and Makanjira who have been facing water challenges.

The Villages that will benefit from the water points are from Group Village Headmen Guwende, Kuchituwi, Kukhola and Chatsika whose areas have been without safe water for decades, a development that posed the communities at a risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

Phale said the communities have been facing a lot of challenges to get clean and potable water a development prompted him to provide them with boreholes with constituency development fund (CDF).

"It's sad that people from these communities have had no access to safe and potable water for over 30 years," he said.

Phale added, "I believe the boreholes that I have commissioned will help uplift their lives since they will no longer travel long distances to fetch water and they will use that time to participate in development activities."

He said the potable water from the boreholes would help them prevent water borne diseases which people from the area have been struggling with.

Phale asked the communities that have benefited from the water points to take good care of the boreholes so as to serve its intended purpose.

Senior Group Village Headman (GVH) Seketeni said it has always been a challenge for women from his area to fetch water for use saying they used to travel long distances to get water.

"The is a great initiative from our MP, women from this area wake up as early as 4 am to fetch water," he added.

The GVH said they used to face challenges because they did not have reliable sources of water as a result they were getting sick due to the unclean water.

"Now that we have boreholes, our lives will greatly improve as we are going to have water just on our door step," Seketeni pointed out.

One of the beneficiaries, Evarista Daniel said she was grateful with the initiative saying they would no longer draw water from unprotected sources.

She said they would have enough time to concentrate on activities that would help in uplifting their families.