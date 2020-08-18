Ghana: Vodafone 'Red Trader' Has Helped Me Manage My Business During This Pandemic - CEO of E90

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of E90 Ghana Limited, Mrs Fafape Ama Etsa Foe, has commended Vodafone Ghana for its mobile app, 'Red Trader', a product created to provide digital solutions for traders, especially during COVID-19 period.

According to her, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) should take advantage of technology during this period for business continuity.

Mrs Etsa Foe gave the commendation at the maiden edition of the Vodafone Business Runway programme on the theme, 'After the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), what next? The way forward for Ghanaian SMEs.'

"As SMEs, we have to take advantage of technology as an enabler, especially during this period when SMEs are suffering some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the time we need telecommunication companies to initiate innovative ways to assist us. I am particularly thankful for the Vodafone Red Trader app, which is helping me to easily monitor sales and inventory," she said.

She stressed that the "Vodafone 'Red Trader' had been very timely for me as a beneficiary. With the mobile app, I can relax in keeping records of income and expenditure and do payments as well with a few taps on my phone. It matches the current and changing needs of SMEs in these times."

Pointing out the role SMEs play and the need for large businesses to assist them, especially during COVID-19 to make sure they stay in business, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, said, "At Vodafone Ghana, we acknowledge the role played by SMEs in the growth and sustainability of the nation's economy. To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of SMEs, we have put in place many interventions, including a tailored web presence solution, 'Your Business Online', Red Trader, free transfers from Vodafone Cash to all other networks, affordable data bundle packages, to keep many SMEs going as they strive to stay relevant during this pandemic."

"We are proud to say that as a brand, Vodafone Ghana has initiated tailor-made packages to enable SMEs to be in tune with current technological trends in running businesses," Mrs Obo-Nai added.

The Vodafone Business Runway Webinar, organised by Vodafone Ghana in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), is aimed at empowering SMEs with the requisite skills, insights and opportunities to help them to build thriving businesses.