Ghana: 'Pobiman Project to Be Completed December'

18 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak SC, Fredrick Moore, has disclosed to Happy Sports that the Pobiman Project will be completed within December and January.

The Phobians secured a GH¢4.5 million loan from GT Bank for the Pobiman Project.

The Project is currently underway at the site with the first phase of the project being done by the local contractors.

The work has been moving steadily at the site and the Managing Director said with the current pace at which the project is going, it was likely to be completed between December and January.

The second phase of the project will be carried out by a Turkish construction company, Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd.

"We are ahead of target. We were expecting to reach the first phase of the project by end of August, but the local contractors are delivering ahead of the schedule," he told Happy 98.9FM.

"The aim of the local contractors will be done early in October. The Turkish contractors will also take over and the project will be done in the next three months that is December and January."

The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.

Mr Moore also revealed that plans were far advanced to unveil the team's new bus which had been reported to have arrived in the country and is currently being branded with the team's colours.

