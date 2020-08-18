South Africa: Edenburg Police Station Closed for Decontamination

17 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police station in Edenburg is closed after members tested positive for Covid 19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police station are advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operate as follows:

Edenburg - CSC will operate from VFR located behind the police station in nr 12 Church street; Edenburg.

The following numbers can be used for emergency:

CSC: 076 421 9715

Station Commander: 082 467 6456

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.

