South Africa: Report - World Bank's International Poverty Line 'Is an Inaccurate Reflection of Extreme Poverty'

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The International Poverty Line 'is set so low and arbitrarily as to guarantee a positive result and to enable the United Nations, the World Bank, and many commentators to proclaim a Pyrrhic victory,' says a recent report.

On Thursday 13 August, SECTION27 hosted a webinar discussion unpacking a report titled "The Parlous State of Poverty Eradication" by Professor Philip Alston, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Extreme Poverty. The discussants were Alston, Professor Sandra Liebenberg and Dr Faranaaz Veriava. They were moderated by Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood.

The thrust of Alston's report is that the World Bank's international poverty line of $1.90 is way too low and as such is not an accurate reflection of the global state of poverty. The report also says that the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly eradicating poverty and gender inequality, are far from being recognised by the envisaged date of 2030 and that the SDG framework itself needs to be reimagined. Perhaps most important is that the report asserts that extreme poverty must be treated as a human rights violation.

"Poverty is a political choice and will be with us until its elimination is reconceived as a matter of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

