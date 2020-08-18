South Africa: Acting Chief Executive Jaques Faul Quits As Leaderless Cricket SA Flounders

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

CSA is now an organisation without a CEO, a president or a chief operating officer.

Cricket South Africa suffered more humiliation on Monday when acting chief executive officer (CEO) Jacques Faul announced his resignation hours after president Chris Nenzani had done the same.

Both men were due to leave their posts in September, but Faul handed in his resignation at a fiery board meeting on Monday. Nenzani resigned earlier for, as yet, unspecified reasons.

But Daily Maverick understands that both men had lost patience with newly appointed independent board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw who has assumed more power in recent months. She is closely aligned to CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza, who himself is a known confidante of suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

With Nenzani and Faul now out of the way, Gwaza is understood to be pushing to replace Faul as acting CEO. Moroe, who has been on suspension with full pay for the past nine months, is still technically employed, as the board has not yet sacked him for a host of indiscretions that brought the organisation into disrepute.

CSA can't begin the process of finding a permanent CEO until Moroe no longer holds the position. As it stands,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.