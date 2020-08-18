South Africa: Acting Chief Executive Jaques Faul Quits As Leaderless Cricket SA Flounders

analysis

CSA is now an organisation without a CEO, a president or a chief operating officer.

Cricket South Africa suffered more humiliation on Monday when acting chief executive officer (CEO) Jacques Faul announced his resignation hours after president Chris Nenzani had done the same.

Both men were due to leave their posts in September, but Faul handed in his resignation at a fiery board meeting on Monday. Nenzani resigned earlier for, as yet, unspecified reasons.

But Daily Maverick understands that both men had lost patience with newly appointed independent board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw who has assumed more power in recent months. She is closely aligned to CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza, who himself is a known confidante of suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

With Nenzani and Faul now out of the way, Gwaza is understood to be pushing to replace Faul as acting CEO. Moroe, who has been on suspension with full pay for the past nine months, is still technically employed, as the board has not yet sacked him for a host of indiscretions that brought the organisation into disrepute.

CSA can't begin the process of finding a permanent CEO until Moroe no longer holds the position. As it stands,...