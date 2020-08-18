South Africa: Struggle Against HIV Is Faltering, Warns New Documentary Series

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kerry Cullinan

As the world's attention is gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are in danger of a resurgence of another virus that activists have spent almost four decades fighting: HIV.

UNAIDS and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned recently that interruptions in health services and supplies during Covid-19 could lead to up to half a million extra people dying in sub-Saharan Africa from AIDS-related illnesses by the end of 2021.

"The terrible prospect of half a million more people in Africa dying of AIDS-related illnesses is like stepping back into history," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But even before Covid-19 hit the world, our response to HIV was faltering, warn experts in a five-part documentary series, The pandemic paradox - HIV on the edge, which is being released every two weeks between July and the end of September 2020.

In the opening chapter, "I am worried", which was released earlier in August 2020, we are reminded that up to 60% of women in KwaZulu-Natal are living with HIV.

Meanwhile, a doctor from Arkansas in the US says that he still sees a gay man newly infected with HIV every week.

Sex workers in Odessa in the Ukraine, which has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.