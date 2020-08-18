South Africa: Struggle Against HIV Is Faltering, Warns New Documentary Series

analysis

As the world's attention is gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are in danger of a resurgence of another virus that activists have spent almost four decades fighting: HIV.

UNAIDS and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned recently that interruptions in health services and supplies during Covid-19 could lead to up to half a million extra people dying in sub-Saharan Africa from AIDS-related illnesses by the end of 2021.

"The terrible prospect of half a million more people in Africa dying of AIDS-related illnesses is like stepping back into history," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But even before Covid-19 hit the world, our response to HIV was faltering, warn experts in a five-part documentary series, The pandemic paradox - HIV on the edge, which is being released every two weeks between July and the end of September 2020.

In the opening chapter, "I am worried", which was released earlier in August 2020, we are reminded that up to 60% of women in KwaZulu-Natal are living with HIV.

Meanwhile, a doctor from Arkansas in the US says that he still sees a gay man newly infected with HIV every week.

Sex workers in Odessa in the Ukraine, which has...