South Africa: Civil Society - the State Has Failed and Cannot Be Trusted, Let Us Help Solve the Hunger Crisis

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vishwas Satgar

The story of the South African state is a litany of failure and broken promises, but a new story is still possible if our government manages to wake up and coordinate a national response of solidarity with civil society and business to bring about systemic transformation to avert a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Stories told among people are important for constructing the imaginary and a collective identity, for shared meanings and for truth-telling. The story we are going to share after the Covid-19 pandemic will certainly not be about a responsive, effective and caring state. In fact, the South African state as custodian of public finances, embodiment of collective will and torch-bearer of human rights is currently a pariah in our midst.

The State's criminalisation of some of its citizens prior to Covid-19 is now compounded by a deepening legitimacy crisis. The list of its failings is long:

local government audits revealing only 20 out of 257 governments having clean audits;

brazen capture of personal protective equipment contracts by the politically connected;

hospital services collapsing in parts of the country;

overreach of prohibitory regulation to deal with smoking and alcohol;

increasing structural unemployment with more poor and low-skilled women (at least...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

