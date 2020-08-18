South Africa: Civil Society - the State Has Failed and Cannot Be Trusted, Let Us Help Solve the Hunger Crisis

analysis

The story of the South African state is a litany of failure and broken promises, but a new story is still possible if our government manages to wake up and coordinate a national response of solidarity with civil society and business to bring about systemic transformation to avert a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Stories told among people are important for constructing the imaginary and a collective identity, for shared meanings and for truth-telling. The story we are going to share after the Covid-19 pandemic will certainly not be about a responsive, effective and caring state. In fact, the South African state as custodian of public finances, embodiment of collective will and torch-bearer of human rights is currently a pariah in our midst.

The State's criminalisation of some of its citizens prior to Covid-19 is now compounded by a deepening legitimacy crisis. The list of its failings is long:

local government audits revealing only 20 out of 257 governments having clean audits;

brazen capture of personal protective equipment contracts by the politically connected;

hospital services collapsing in parts of the country;

overreach of prohibitory regulation to deal with smoking and alcohol;

increasing structural unemployment with more poor and low-skilled women (at least...