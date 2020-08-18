South Africa: Trudi Makhaya - the Green Economy Is the Future, Rebuilding Won't Happen Overnight

analysis

With 12 million people out of work and many more unable to put food on the table, President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic adviser sets out her office's ideas on how to fix an economy as Covid-19 peaks.

Question: With so many economic priorities, what do you think the top three should be for our country?

Answer: We have learned from experience that producing long "to-do" lists does not lead to meaningful results. The top priorities should help the economy regain its productive base, and to escape from the middle-income trap which manifests itself in deindustrialisation, catastrophic levels of unemployment, economic exclusion and falling global competitiveness.

The many studies and plans that have been produced over time point to about four bold missions that can reorient this economy: i) infrastructure investment and delivery, ii) pursuing a just transition towards a green economy, iii) deepening regional integration with our SADC neighbours and the continent and iv) creating meaningful public employment that builds communities. If we can galvanise private and public resources around a small set of national missions, we would be able to build new productive capacity.

On the first mission, the case for infrastructure investment is well understood. Our existing base needs...