Mozambique: Police Impose Curfew On Mueda Town

A curfew from 18h30 to 06h00 has been imposed by the police of Mueda town. No one can be on the street, and there can be no commercial or bank transactions during the period, the 11 August statement says. Mueda is seeing a substantial increase in military forces (partly fleeing Mocimboa da Praia, but also because the town appears to be being developed as the central base for the military and police in the civil war. Macomia town's small airstrip was being upgraded as a forward base for DAG helicopters, but it appears that it is too vulnerable to attack. As Mueda becomes fortified, will insurgents risk an attack, on simply continue to attack the roads and try to isolate the town - the Renamo war strategy?

Clashes between FDS and insurgents continue in and around Mocimboa da Praia, army sources told Lusa today (Monday 17 Aug). “The confrontations continue and the region is practically abandoned. A good part of the small population that was still there has fled,” said a source from the Mozambican army." Intelyse (17 Aug) reports key roads leading to Mocimboa da Praia and further north remain under the control of insurgents.

Refugees are increasing. Since 5 August as fighting intensified north of Macomia, particularly around Chai (leading to the occupation of Mocimboa da Praia), people have been fleeing south. Minibuses are still running from Macomia town to Pemba, but they have doubled their fares. (Carta de Mocambique, 12 Aug) Cholera has also hit Pangane on the coast of Macomia, where many people have fled; at least 28 have died. Cholera has also been reported in Mocimboa da Praia. (Zitamar, 27 July)

Religious leader Sheik Bacar Saide and three others were held for two days for interrogation by the riot police in Pemba. Originally from Mucojo, Macomia, he has been held for a month by the riot police in 2018 and then moved to Pemba. (Carta de Mocambique, 28, 29 July)

Fundamentalist Christian targeting of government receives much less publicity than Islamic fundamentalism, perhaps because Islam is the new global enemy. But research has recently been published in the Brazilian journal Revista de Antropologia on the way the powerful Brazilian Pentecostal church IURD successfully targeted Frelimo and the Mozambican government. http://www.revistas.usp.br/ra/article/view/165231. IURD (Igreja Universal do Reino de Deus, Universal Church of the Kingdom of God) has become the largest and most powerful church in southern Mozambique, and it did so by backing Frelimo. Researcher Livia Reis Santos shows how government gave IURD a radio and TV licence (Miramar), which initially functioned from a Frelimo Central Committee building in Sommerschield, Maputo. Presidents Chissano, Guebuza and Nyusi, as well as various ministers, were prominent at IURD ceremonies. First Lady Maria da Luz Guebuza took a particularly prominent role in IURD activities. On its side, IURD eulogised Frelimo and its presidents, and actively and strongly backed Frelimo in elections.