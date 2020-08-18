South Africa Must Choose Wisely From a Plethora of Economic Recovery Plans

analysis

A government that supports business by creating the kind of environment in which decentralised economic decision-making dominates, provides services of vast economic value. However, the opposite holds true for governments that try to force business in directions it wouldn't normally go.

South Africans, locked down and increasingly anxious about the country's future prospects, have, in the last month, been bombarded by a welter of plans for economic recovery.

The ANC released a plan, as did, separately, Cosatu, the SACP, the Tripartite Alliance, three labour movements and government itself.

Organised business, under the guidance of Business for SA (B4SA), has produced a 1,000-page report, a 120-slide presentation, an 18-page plan, a six-page summary, and an infographic. Add to this the document released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in August last year, and to which affirming reference is made in the ANC's document (which also pays obeisance to the RDP and the NDP), and you'd be forgiven for thinking that the only growth industry left is the production and reproduction of proposals.

Inevitably, given the blizzard of paper, covering roughly the same core challenges, there is some overlap in the issues addressed, although many of the most important (corruption, the many weaknesses...