Namibia: Game Re-Enters Cheap Clothing Market

18 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

South African retailer Game has entered the affordable clothing market again - this time under a brand called Stylessentials.

Game once ventured into the clothing market, but bowed out about 15 years ago.

Their return to the market is an attempt to boost profits and margins as part of the company's turnaround plan after group profits slowed down, recording at least a N$1 billion loss at group level for the 2019 financial year.

Game is owned by retailer holdings company Massmart.

The new brand was launched at 22 stores on Friday, and all 122 stores in South Africa are expected to stock the budget-friendly clothing by July next year.

Consumers are always seeking quality alternatives for essentials such as clothes, which the retailer has decided to capitalise on, replacing their underperforming fresh and frozen food department.

Game also has stores in Namibia, Botswana and other SADC countries. The move is expected to be rolled out at these branches as well.

Neville Hatfield, Game's vice president of merchandise, says they are expecting positives results - especially on revenue.

The company says the clothing range will be available in-store only, but the possibility of expanding the range to online platforms remains to be explored.

