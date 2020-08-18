Namibia: Christian Party Changes Leaders

Long-serving leader of the Christian Democratic Voice (CDV), Gotthard Kandume, was ousted from his position at the party's recently held electoral college.

Kandume has been at the helm of the party since its launch in 2014.

The party said Kandume would remain its sole representative in the National Assembly.

Former treasurer Ignatius Vries was voted as the party's new president.

"We trust the strong leadership of Kandume will continue driving the parliamentary agenda and continue to stand as the voice of God in the legislature until the next election, while Vries will drive party agenda and keep doing the party's community outreach, mobilisation and being the face of the Christian Democratic Voice," the party said.

The congress held on 8 August was necessitated by the need to fill national executive positions in the party that fell vacant since last year's presidential and National Assembly elections in November when the party won one seat in the National Assembly.

The party's electoral process was regulated and overseen by IAMVoting Namibia.

Other leadership changes saw Nicodemus Shaama elected as vice president, Viola Geirises as secretary general, Ginola Nauseb as national treasurer, Rosantry Garises as national chairperson, and Endenette Klaasen as secretary of gender affairs.

In addition, John Kinda was elected as secretary of information and publicity, Gerson Hoebeb as national organiser, Erns Eiseb as the secretary of religion and legal council, Tina Garises as the secretary of women and child council, Brenda Gontes as the secretary of the elders' council and Romancia Mukoko as the secretary of the youth council.