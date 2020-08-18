Malawi: NGO Empowers Salima Youth

18 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — Multi Consult Africa (MCA) through a project called Conserve with Benefit (C with B) on Monday donated 150 bee Hives to youth in Chagunda village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kambwiri in Salima after a week-long training in bee keeping and mushroom production.

The Country Team Leader for the Organization, Collins Mitochi said his organization, with funding from TAUW foundation of Netherlands came up with the idea of working with the youth from Chagunda in Salima.

He said after an annual conference resolution revealed that Chagunda was the main supplier of charcoal in the district and that many youths from the area are into the business.

"As an organization, we work with the National Youth Network on Climate Change and last year during a youth conference it was revealed that young people indulge themselves in such businesses because they lack support hence our support to them. So, the idea is to help them find something to do while conserving the environment," he explained.

Mitochi said what was pleasing is that the group of the young people they are working but lacked capacity building and training on how they could go about bee keeping and mushroom production as they conserve the environment in the area.

"Now that we have trained them, what remains is for them to start the bee keeping which in three months' time they should start realizing benefits. As an organization, we will help them in branding and market identification so that they sell their products at a better price," he promised.

Deputy Chairperson for Kambwiri Youth Network, Brenda Mangwe commended MCA for the initiative saying it would help uplift the lives of young people in the area while conserving the environment in the area which she said has been depleted due to charcoal burning.

She said young people in the area joined the charcoal business because they did not have an alternative source of generating income for their day to day lives.

"The coming in of this initiative is a welcome idea because it will keep us busy at the same generating income and conserving the environment that we depleted in search of firewood and charcoal. It is indeed a conserve with benefit project," Mangwe said.

About 1,500 youth are expected to benefit from the project.

