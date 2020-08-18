Namibia: Oryx Signals Lower Profit, Earnings

Listed Oryx Properties Limited late last week announced that unitholders should expect overall earnings, profit, distributions as well as the net asset value to drop for the 2020 financial year.

According to a trading update on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) news platform, financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2020 would be released on or around the 28th of this month.

It said both general earnings per share, headline earnings, distributions and profit for the period are anticipated to be substantially lower (less than 30%) in relation to last year.

Last year earnings per share stood at N$3,82, N$1,50 cents per unit were distributed and profit for the year was at N$303 million.

The company said distributable income as well as net asset value are also anticipated to be significantly lower when compared to last year.

It said the main reasons for this are negative fair value adjustments on investment properties, investment in listed shares, derivative instruments and changes in a foreign currency loan as well as their investment in associates.

Adjustments in this regard would, however, not impact the interest distribution to unit holders. The company announced that profit for the year was impacted due to the Covid-19 relief given to tenants between April and June.

The company owns Maerua Mall, the Gustav Voigts Centre and Baines Shopping Centre, as well as residential units.

A PSG Wealth Namibia update released last month showed estimates of revenue of N$332 million for this year - just N$12 million above last year's N$320 million.

According to the update, total assets are expected to be at N$3,3 billion this year, with a debt-to-asset ratio of 36% and cost-to-income ratio is expected to be at 33%.

The release of the financial statements this month is expected to allow unit holders to decide whether they will give the nod to the company's proposal to reduce interim distributions or not.

In May, unit holders had voted they prefered to be paid their 69,75 cents per linked unit interim distributions and would not agree to a cancellation, which led to the board of directors pushing for a reduced 34,87 cents per unit distribution - a 50% cut, while citing prudence.

The meeting to discuss this is expected to take place in September. The company said funds are, however, available for distribution.

The share price on Friday closed at N$17,40.