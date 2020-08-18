Malawi: Board Worried Over Children Exposure to X-Rated Materials

18 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Malawi Censorship Board has said due to the school's closure most children in the country are exposed to materials that are not age appropriate since they are patronizing video show rooms.

Board's Chief Cultural Standards Officer, Anganire Nthakomwa made the remarks on Monday during a meeting the Board had with Mchinji District Council stakeholders working towards child protection aimed at raising awareness on the dangers of children being exposed to materials that are not age appropriate.

She said the research conducted shows that since the Schools closure in March, 2020 most children are not protected and that are exposed to harmful content hence being affected psychologically.

"You know in most districts in the country, people are operating make shift video show rooms. Our office conducted some spot checks and we found that most children are exposed to harmful materials,"

"We would want children to be protected, because once they are exposed to these harmful content they are affected psychologically and you will find out that in future some of them become criminals," the Officer said.

Mnthakomwa added that these video show rooms do not have any preventative measures put in place to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

She said as a nation there was need to do intensive public awareness on the dangers of children being exposed to materials that are not age appropriate.

Acting District Social Welfare Officer, Jane Majawa said there was need for concerted efforts from different stakeholders who are involved in child protection.

She said recently with support from Story Workshop, stakeholders on child protection in the district conducted awareness campaign activities targeting video show rooms of not to accommodate children.

"We reached all the corners of Mchinji district. We warned video show room operators of not accommodating children and also making sure that all business people in trading centers comply to Covid-19 preventive measures," Majawa added.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.