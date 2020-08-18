Malawi: Board Worried Over Children Exposure to X-Rated Materials

Mchinji — Malawi Censorship Board has said due to the school's closure most children in the country are exposed to materials that are not age appropriate since they are patronizing video show rooms.

Board's Chief Cultural Standards Officer, Anganire Nthakomwa made the remarks on Monday during a meeting the Board had with Mchinji District Council stakeholders working towards child protection aimed at raising awareness on the dangers of children being exposed to materials that are not age appropriate.

She said the research conducted shows that since the Schools closure in March, 2020 most children are not protected and that are exposed to harmful content hence being affected psychologically.

"You know in most districts in the country, people are operating make shift video show rooms. Our office conducted some spot checks and we found that most children are exposed to harmful materials,"

"We would want children to be protected, because once they are exposed to these harmful content they are affected psychologically and you will find out that in future some of them become criminals," the Officer said.

Mnthakomwa added that these video show rooms do not have any preventative measures put in place to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

She said as a nation there was need to do intensive public awareness on the dangers of children being exposed to materials that are not age appropriate.

Acting District Social Welfare Officer, Jane Majawa said there was need for concerted efforts from different stakeholders who are involved in child protection.

She said recently with support from Story Workshop, stakeholders on child protection in the district conducted awareness campaign activities targeting video show rooms of not to accommodate children.

"We reached all the corners of Mchinji district. We warned video show room operators of not accommodating children and also making sure that all business people in trading centers comply to Covid-19 preventive measures," Majawa added.