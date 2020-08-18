Namibia: Shaningwa's Service Station Deal Approved

SWAPO secretary general Sophia Shaningwa plans to build a service station on the land she cheaply bought from the City of Windhoek, reportedly under false pretenses.

She initially acquired the land - zoned for institutional land use - to establish a kindergarten, documents show.

The kindergarten was never built and the land remained vacant over the years.

Shaningwa's company, Petra Palace Court CC, owns Erf 1 464 on Long Island Street, Rocky Crest.

Documents seen by The Namibian show she is the sole director of Petra Palace Court CC.

The plot measures around 2 400 square metres.

Documents also reveal the politician sped up this development in 2017.

According to deeds documents seen by the newspaper, Erf 1 464, Long Island, was registered under Shaningwa's company in 2017, when she was the minister of urban and rural development, but she has allegedly owned this plot for longer.

The area has been used to host Swapo's political events over the years.

Now, Shaningwa's company motivated in its application it wants to solve the challenges faced by the majority of residents of Rocky Crest who own or make use of private vehicles to meet their transportation needs.

"This creates the need for a service station crucial in the area. The absence of service stations makes it inconvenient for vehicle owners as they are forced to fuel their cars far from home," Shaningwa's company said.

The company applied through a consultancy called Stubenrauch Planning Consultants CC to rezone the plot from institutional to business land use in April last year.

The Windhoek municipality initially rejected the application last year due to the restrictions of its institutional land policy.

However, the municipality changed this policy at the end of last year.

Land zoned for institutional use is primarily sold for the purposes of schools, institutions of higher learning, places of worship, welfare organisations, sports and recreational clubs, and to traditional authorities at a subsidised price.

The municipality's institutional land policy was introduced to provide guidelines for the sale of institutional and sport grounds to prospective customers at a subsidised purchase price.

Such subsidies are part of the council's grant policy.

"The objective of the policy is to uplift communities by addressing their social needs, granting favourable circumstances and rebates in acquiring land at affordable rates to advance their noble causes," council documents read.

Shaningwa bought the plot at a subsidised price.

Windhoek municipality spokesperson Lydia Amutenya last week said the institutional land policy was amended to "allow for certain land-use changes under specific conditions".

This was done after Shaningwa's company appealed against the municipality's decision to reject the proposed rezoning on the plot in question.

"Many applicants thereafter resubmitted applications previously denied for consideration under the new policy. This was one of these applications, which were subsequently approved," Amutenya said.

This paved the way for Shaningwa to apply again and rezone the area for her business deal.

She got her way, despite concerns from the municipality's urban planning department in March this year that the proposed rezoning of "the bulk of 2.0 would render a development potential that might be detrimental to the entire area which would be 4 876 square metres".

"This bulk would surely compromise access, traffic flow and onsite business activities. The division of roads and traffic design does not support the bulk of 2.0 and only supports the bulk of 0.5 on condition a development plan should be submitted," council documents state.

Shaningwa last week said she had acquired the plot in question legally as "I followed all processes".

She, however, refused to reveal the price she paid the municipality to acquire the plot.

"Before you go anywhere with your story, establish the history of the plot. But anything malicious from your reporting could have serious consequences," she said.

Council documents, however, show that Shaningwa will be required to pay "the difference between the value of the property prior to rezoning and the value of the property with the new zoning . . . in addition to the normal endowment/betterment/development charges".

"The client also needs to pay a betterment fee of 75% as the Erf was never developed and used for institutional purposes that it was intended to be used for," council documents read.

SPECULATORS

Shaningwa appears to have used the same tactic as president Hage Geingob years ago when he sat on land for years just to sell it to Chinese businessman Jack Huang.

A Windhoek municipality employee, who spoke on condition of anonimity, said many companies buy land zoned for institutional use to later speculate with.

However, a City of Windhoek councillor, who also spoke anonymously, said there was nothing wrong with what Shaningwa was doing as long as it's within the conditions attached by the municipality.

"She owned that land for a long time. Should we really kill initiatives that will bring development just because our policy says the land cannot be used for business?" the councillor asked.