Namibia: Hold-Up Hampers Walvis House Robbery Trial

THE trial of five men charged with killing a Walvis Bay business owner in a house robbery four years ago continues to be delayed after a defence lawyer withdrew from the matter in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

A year after the withdrawal of a defence lawyer representing the first accused in the case, Panduleni Gotlieb, prevented the trial of Gotlieb and his co-accused from starting, another lawyer representing Gotlieb also announced his withdrawal from the case yesterday.

Defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali informed judge Dinnah Usiku he had not received instructions from Gotlieb, despite visiting him in prison to have a consultation with him. As a result, he decided to withdraw from the case, Muchali said.

Gotlieb and his co-accused were due to go on trial yesterday. Their trial was also scheduled to start in August last year and November 2018, but did not take off then either.

A previous lawyer who represented Gotlieb withdrew in August last year after telling the court he and Gotlieb were disagreeing on how to proceed with the case, and a belated request by Gotlieb for further information from the prosecution also prevented the trial from starting in November 2018.

Following Muchali's withdrawal, Usiku postponed the case to Friday to give Gotlieb the opportunity to again apply for legal aid.

The state is alleging that Gotlieb (34) and his co-accused were involved in an armed robbery at the home of a Walvis Bay resident, Hans-Jörg Möller, after a gang of intruders had broken into Möller's house during the night of 16 to 17 June 2016.

Möller was shot in the abdomen during the robbery, and his wife, Carol-Ann Möller, was seriously assaulted before the robbers fled with a host of stolen goods, including money, cellphones, a laptop, a camera and jewellery.

Möller (50) died in a hospital a day after the robbery.

The state is also alleging the five accused conspired to commit the armed robbery at the Möllers' house by planning the crime at Walvis Bay, Ondangwa and an unknown district in Namibia during June 2016.

Gotlieb, David Tashiya (33), David Shekundja (38), Elly Hinaivali (34) and Malakia Shiweda (32) are due to stand trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit housebreaking and armed robbery, housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

Before the case was postponed to Friday, state advocate Marthino Olivier argued Gotlieb was trying to delay the trial and he did not have any intention to have the matter proceed.

He said Gotlieb should realise state-funded legal aid is not an absolute right.

The five accused are being kept in custody.