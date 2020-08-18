Lesotho: 'Online Shopping Could Be the Next Big Thing in Lesotho'

18 August 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

TAELI Mofelehetsi, a diploma in Accounting and Business Studies student at the Institute of Development Management (IDM) says online shopping could soon be the next big thing in Lesotho.

Mr Mofelehetsi runs Qiloane e-Store, a platform meant to provide e-commerce services for different entities and products. Qiloane e-Store was launched in April this year starting off with vegetables before adding meat, cosmetics and household cleaning products.

Mr Mofelehetsi told the Lesotho Times on Monday that thrives on marketing and selling local produce in Lesotho and globally.

"We are currently working on getting more products on board and also expanding to other districts," Mr Mofelehetsi said.

He said the initiative was meant to promote online shopping which is currently in line with the National COVID-19 Secretariat NACOSEC regulations which promote social distancing and cashless transactions.

The store lists products on its website and clients can easily navigate around and add products they want to purchase into their basket and proceed to checkout before adding their details and placing an order.

"We deliver the goods to the client's destination choice of the client within 24 hours and transactions are done before the delivery and are cashless.

"At Qiloane e-Store we exclusively market and sell local produce because we understand that by promoting and selling local produce, we'll be growing our economy and simultaneously creating jobs."

He said increasing demand for local produce is bound to force producers to increase their production and thereby create jobs along the value chain.

"This will create jobs and increase our buying power. It will also increase market demand and a fast and large circulation of taxable currency contributing to the growth of the economy."

He said while his vision was to promote local produce globally with the intention of exporting it, the platform also offers business development consultancy services.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.