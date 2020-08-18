Namibia: Köes Murder Accused Ready for Trial

18 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The State is ready to prosecute three men, who are accused of killing an elderly couple farm Lindeshof near Köes in the Keetmanshoop district in 2018.

Julius Frederick Arndt (42), Andries Afrikaner (38) and Johannes Christiaan (38) all made an appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday before Judge Christie Liebenberg, where they were informed their case is ready to proceed for trial.

Judge Liebenberg postponed the matter to 20 August for the accused to appear before Judge Dinah Usiku for their trial.

The group has been in police custody after they were arrested in 2018 on two counts of murder, two counts of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and one count of rape alternatively violating a dead body. The prosecution is further charging the group with a count of conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances and/or murder and/or rape and housebreaking with intent to steal, and theft.

It is alleged the three broke into the house of the victims during the late-night hours of 1 February 2018 and stole at least N$550 cash, one measuring tape, an electrical plug, a tire gauge and a bulb. After the victims discovered the theft, they arranged for burglar bars to be installed at their residence, but before this could be done, the accused returned the following night and gained entrance by breaking open windows or doors, the indictment read.

During the ransacking of their residence, it is alleged, they came across the elderly couple and murdered Gielam by hitting him with a piece of iron and shooting him in the mouth with a .22 rifle that belonged to him. Thereafter, it is said, they raped the elderly woman or alternatively had intercourse with her dead body after they had stabbed her several times and strangled her with a shoe-lace.

It is alleged that after committing the heinous crimes, they managed to open the garage door and loaded the stolen property onto the motor vehicle of the victims and drove off. According to the State, the accused acted with a common purpose at all material times.

After the gruesome murder was discovered, the police and members of the community launched a massive manhunt and they were arrested within hours of the discovery of the couple's murder.

The group is represented by local lawyers Titus Mbaeva whilst State Advocate Cliff Lutibezi is prosecuting for the state.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.