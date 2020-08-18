Namibia: Agribank Puts Brakes On 'Let's Talk' Roadshow

Agribank has announced that its Windhoek head office will be closed with immediate effect due to a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The bank announced this is a short media statement yesterday. No further details on the Covid-19 case were shared.

Agribank has also called off its "Let's Talk" stakeholder engagement roadshow, following the limitation on public gathering as part of the revised state of emergency regulations announced last Thursday.

The institution's manager for marketing and communication, Rino Muranda announced the suspension of the much roadshow in an earlier media statement last week.

The objective of the roadshow is to share information about the stimulus package for the stakeholders to have a better understanding of the benefits of the package and any other matter of mutual interest.

All other planned farmers information days and similar public engagements by the bank that are likely to be attended by more than 10 persons are similarly suspended until the situation is reviewed by the government on 28 August 2020, Muranda announced.

So far, the roadshow has covered the Khomas, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, //Kharas, Hardap, Erongo and Kunene regions. The remaining regions of Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Kavango West, Kavango East and the Zambezi will be covered at a later stage.

The statement quotes Agribank's Chief Executive Officer, Sakaria Nghikembua, as saying: "I once again urge staff and our clients to always ensure compliance with the Covid-19 preventative measures as put in place, including personal hygiene and social distancing.

"We encourage our clients to use emails, telephone calls or other electronic channels for any business-related queries during these period, although physical visits to the offices are still permitted."

"The bank will continue to monitor the environment, and should there be new announcements from government, or new operational requirements for the bank, the public will be informed accordingly through the media."