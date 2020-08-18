Zimbabwe: Parliament Boss in Goat Theft Saga

18 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A senior staffer with Zimbabwe Parliament has landed in the dock for allegedly teaming up with some herdmen to steal goats in his Gutu home area.

The concerned official, Isiah Munyoro (54) is employed as director of Library and Information at parliament building in Harare.

He was arraigned before a Gutu magistrate last week answering to stock theft charges.

Munyoro is jointly charged with the complainant's herdman Trymore Mangwanda (22), Simbarashe Nyamande (20) and his wife Pedzisai Munyoro (48).

They were released on free bail.

Mangwanda was set to appear in case separately.

The complainant is Kennedy Tengwana who is currently residing in Harare's Hatfield suburb.

Prosecuting, Muhamed Muza alleged that the seven goats were stolen between July 11 and August 9 this year.

"Sometime between July 11 and August 9 2020, accused 2,3,4 and 5 ( Mangwanda, Nyamande, Pedzisai and Munyoro) went to Hwititi's workplace where they stole seven goats including two kids from the complainant's pen and drove them to Jirimanda Village in Gutu," said the prosecutor.

The goats were allegedly stolen from Village 4B Loan Farm in Gutu where Tengwana, the complainant's homestead is.

Munyoro's official vehicle was used to ferry the stolen goats.

It is alleged that Tengwana's brother Johnson received a tip-off regarding the theft and reported the matter to the police.

Investigations started, leading to the recovery of all the seven goats at a homestead belonging to Munyoro's brother in Gangazhi Village, Gutu.

The suspects will be back in court on a later date for their routine remand awaiting trial.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

