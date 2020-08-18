Malawi: Church Members Hail Govt Revision of Attendees At Places of Worship

18 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Blessings Kapina

Members of various churches in Lilongwe have thanked government for reversing the number of people that can attend places of worship from 10 to 100.

Government had earlier announced new ruled aimed at reducing the further spread of Covid-19, including that religious gathering should not have more than 10 people.

But government later bowed down pressure from church leaders who protested the measure bad opted to continue with gatherings of 100 or less while observing virus pandemic preventive measures.

Coordinator of Grace Life Ministry, Blessings Mwenesungu said they thank government for listening to call by the church leaders.

"We are so happy and grateful to have the government that is able to understand our request and grievances and we are confident that the virus will soon vanish with the prayers and the faith of the saints in God," he said.

Mwenesungu said that having the government which was able to respect the work of God is so amazing and powerful and as the church they are together with the government in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He added that they would continue to encourage their Church members to follow preventive measure which the government has put in place in order to help and fight against the spread and the transmission of the virus.

"We will make sure that people are washing hands, wearing mask as well as observing social distance in our churches," the Coordinator said.

Grace Life Ministry member Prince Longwe also said as believers, they are proud to assemble again to pray against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said: "We stand together in faith believe that the virus will in no time disappear and that the number of cases will reduce."

On her part, Christ Crucified Ministries member Esther Mbewe said it was good to see that government respects the work of God and accommodates people's views.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

