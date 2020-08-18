Namibia: Help Streams in for Oshikango Fire Victims

Ongwediva — The seven families whose belongings were destroyed in a fire at the end of last month received five beds last week.

The beds were donated by O'Save Mini Market.

The five beds will add to the two beds already donated leaving each family with a bed. The mayor at Helao Nafidi, Eliaser Nghipangelwa, applauded the leadership of O'Save Mini Market for responding to the plight of the affected families.

"This is not the first time that they are coming on board to assist, hence we really want to thank them for the support they continue to render to those in need," said Nghipangelwa. The fire was allegedly caused by an electric fault in one of the shacks.

No lives have been lost in the blaze.

In an earlier interview this month, Nghipangelwa said unfortunate incidents such as these had minimised since the community was relocated from the infamous Okatwitwi. He said fires in the former Okatwitwi were fuelled by the storage of illegal fuel which was booming at the town at the time. He thus called on the community of Helao Nafidi to continue to exercise the same precaution to avoid similar accidents in the future. In cases such as these, the mayor also appealed to the residents to unite and come to the aid of those affected.

"It is hard to lose everything you have worked for, hence in times like these, we should unite irrespective of our differences be it political, religion or whatever the case may be to assist our people," said Nghipangelwa.